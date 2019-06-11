Erlinda V. Alcala



Erlinda Verdan Alcala died peacefully on June 4, 2019. She was born on June 12, 1935 in Sariaya, Quezon province in the Philippines, and studied accounting at the University of the Philippines. She married Alberto Alcala (Abet) in 1959, and the couple immigrated to Seattle, Washington in 1968 with their four young girls, for Abet's work.



In Seattle, Erlinda and Abet courageously started a whole new chapter far away from their homeland and family. In addition to pursuing her accounting and finance career at Harborview Medical Center, Erlinda learned to cook, bake, sew, embroider, knit and crochet. She loved teaching her friends and colleagues to knit and cook, regularly mentoring newer arrivals from the Philippines. She also loved singing, dancing, playing music, and gardening. Just the week before her passing, she finished her last knitting project, and sang Disney songs with family. She was kind, loving, generous, patient, devoted, and playfully mischievous. She showed all of us how to walk fearlessly and joyfully in the world.



Erlinda retired from Harborview Medical Center as a Senior Financial Analyst in 1999. She enjoyed a 30+ year career, where she mastered hospital cost reporting, pioneered a number of hospital financial reporting and analysis practices, and fought for her rights as a woman and immigrant. In retirement, Erlinda traveled the world with Abet, and enjoyed cooking delicious Filipino dinners for holiday gatherings, laughing and playing games with family. Her favorite card game, Dirty Neighbors, always brought her family together.



As she and Abet smile down on us, may they remind us to care for each other, laugh often, not take life too seriously, plant lots of flowers, and chase our dreams.



She is survived by her four daughters and three sons-in-law, Aleli of Ann Arbor, MI, Marie and Tim of Honolulu, HI, Ammabelle and Oliver of Skamokawa, WA, Marife and Joe of Sequim, WA; her six grandchildren Kenzie, Nate, Sam, Joey, Robert, and Emma; her two granddogs, Kaia and Nala; and her six siblings, Lolita, Antonio, Thelma, Ernesto, Manolo and Andres.



Visitation, ceremonies and reception will be held at Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home, 11111 Aurora Avenue N., Seattle, WA 98133.



Saturday, June 15, 10am to 5pm: Viewing and Rosary;



Sunday, June 16:8:30am: Viewing and Rosary



11am - Memorial service



1pm - Interment Ceremony



Flowers for Erlinda, or a donation to her favorite charity, WorldVision.org, are welcome and very much appreciated. Published in The Seattle Times from June 11 to June 12, 2019