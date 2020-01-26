|
|
Erling Dwight Hoxie
Age 86, Erling Hoxie passed away in Kirkland, Washington on January 14, 2020, one week shy of his 87th birthday. Born January 22, 1933 in Arthur, North Dakota, he was the youngest child of Harold and Myrtle Hoxie after his older sister, Arlene.
The family experienced hard times during the Depression and were forced to move west after a farming accident left Erling's father disabled. Following a brief stay in Yakima, WA, the family eventually settled in Everett. Erling graduated from Everett High School in 1951 where he met his future wife of 65 years, Elaine. The newlyweds moved to Kirkland to set down their roots and raised four sons. Erling was a machinist for Boeing for 42 years and was one of the "The Incredibles", working on the 747 before the factory roof was finished. Other programs he was involved with included: Jetfoil, 737, 767 and AWACS which sent him around the world servicing the planes. In his personal time, Erling enjoyed hunting, coaching Little League baseball, fixing things and maintaining his beautiful garden. After retirement he became the neighborhood "go-to" guy and was always willing to help those in need.
He is survived by his wife Elaine, his brother-in-law Ronald Stanke, niece Marlene Blish (Doug) his sons, Steve, Randy (Roseanne), Pat (Lisa), Mike. Grandchildren Heather Mellon (Brad), Brett Hoxie (Kim) Rachel Ellsworth (Ryan), Jenell Hoxie Linnane (Tom) and 6 Great Grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held
in his honor on Saturday,
February 1st 2020 at 6 o'clock pm,
Kirkland Fraternal Eagles Club, 258 Central Way, Kirkland, WA. All are welcome.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020