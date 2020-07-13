1/
Erlys Ann Boland
Erlys Ann Boland

Erlys was born December 4, 1939, in Grand Forks, ND; Died July 6, 2020, in Lynnwood, WA.

She was selfless to the core. This quality drove her to excellence in a career as an RN for over 50 years, and also made her the true matriarch of her entire extended family. She is rejoined in the magnetic light of heaven with her husband Jim, her brother John, her niece Steph, and her parents, Si & Alice Vingelen. She leaves a legacy of inspiration to her children Mike, Michele, Jason, Patte, Steve, Bill and Kathy, Bridget, Mary, Margaret, and Bill; grandchildren Kyle, Connor, Marley, Mason, Aria, Tyler, Evan, Katie, Lauren, Rebecca, Emily, MaryBeth, Matt, Melanie, Noah, Bridget, and April, brothers Rodger, Bob, and Richard, sisters Sheryl, Sally, Anne, and Sally Jean; aunt Jane and cousin Janne, cousins Al and Linda; & all her nieces & nephews who called her grandma.

We will love you forever. Uff da.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 13, 2020.
