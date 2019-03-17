Ernalee Thonn



Ernalee was born in Yakima WA June 1, 1933 to Ernest Q. and Sophie Amanda McKneely. After Yakima Central HS, she studied art at Yakima Valley CC, WSU, Seattle U, the UW, Pratt, and Seward Park Art Studio.



Ernalee met Jerry Thonn at Yakima Valley CC. They married August 19, 1961 in the blistering Yakima heat and then started their family in Seattle. Together they enjoyed opera, symphony, dance, theater, museums, local galleries, travel, northwest nature, and hosting parties large and small.



Ernalee was an artist: a sculptor, potter, weaver, painter, photographer, interior designer, poet, and jewelry maker. Her jewelry was sold at local shops and museums, including Northwest Art, SAM, Frye, and Palm Springs. In the '60s Ernalee did displays at department stores and managed an art gallery in Fremont. She was active with On the Boards for many years.



Ernalee was extraordinarily warm and creative, yet humble about her creations. She encouraged and nurtured creativity in others. She deeply loved her family and friends, and made new friendships everywhere she went. She reached out to lend support and love to anyone in need.



Preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, she is survived by her husband Jerry, brother Gary, daughters Jennifer Zanella (Diego), Jessica Thonn (Roberto Fabbri), grandchildren, Daphne, Chloe, and Alexander, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A remembrance of Ernalee will be held March 23rd, from 1:00 - 3:30, at University House (4400 Stone Way N), Seattle.



Please sign Ernalee's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary