Ernesto Cornejo Alba

Ernesto Cornejo Alba Obituary
Ernesto CORNEJO Alba

October 18, 1942 ~ May 8, 2019

Ernesto Cornejo Alba, 76, of Seattle, Wash., has reunited with his late wife and love of his life, San Juana Alvarado de Cornejo. He passed away on a beautiful sunny morning surrounded by his loved ones.

Prayer and celebrations will be

held in Ernesto's honor on Thurs., May 16, 2019,

with Mass at 12:00 p.m. at

Christ the King Catholic Church in North Seattle and burial at 2:00 p.m. at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, Wash. For the full obituary, please visit www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019
