Ernesto CORNEJO Alba
October 18, 1942 ~ May 8, 2019
Ernesto Cornejo Alba, 76, of Seattle, Wash., has reunited with his late wife and love of his life, San Juana Alvarado de Cornejo. He passed away on a beautiful sunny morning surrounded by his loved ones.
Prayer and celebrations will be
held in Ernesto's honor on Thurs., May 16, 2019,
with Mass at 12:00 p.m. at
Christ the King Catholic Church in North Seattle and burial at 2:00 p.m. at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, Wash. For the full obituary, please visit www.beckstributecenter.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019