Ernesto J. Garcia
Ernesto "Papachi" Garca was born on June 16, 1924 and died peacefully on September 13, 2019. Ernie grew up in the shadow of the Huascarn mountain in Per. He charted an improbable course throughout his life, rising from humble origins in the rural Peruvian Andes, then migrating to the capital city of Lima as a teenager, and finally immigrating to Seattle, Washington.
His legacy is defined by his incredible ability to reconcile with a life of cultural, linguistic, and geographic ruptures and his unbreakable resolve to provide a better life for all his children.
He leaves behind three thriving generations whose security, happiness, and privilege are owed to his lifetime of hard-won achievements. He was a towering patriarch, fearless trailblazer, and skilled tango dancer; and more than anything, a deeply loving father figure to many who will be dearly missed.
Ernie is survived by Joann, his loving wife of 44 years, his children, Elsa Welch (Gordon), Carmen Hamilton (Tim), Maritza Turk (John), Cecilia McKinney (Lee), Ernie Jr. (Delia), Wilfredo (Johanna), and Doris Tello (Jose), 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and his sisters, Irene Velsquez, Susan Neill, and Norma Allison, and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his sister Sara Percival.
Funeral Mass will be held
Wednesday Sept. 25 at 10:30 AM at
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
5816 15th Ave NW Seattle
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019