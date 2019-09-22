Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0100
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
5816 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernesto Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernesto J. Garcia


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernesto J. Garcia Obituary
Ernesto J. Garcia

Ernesto "Papachi" Garca was born on June 16, 1924 and died peacefully on September 13, 2019. Ernie grew up in the shadow of the Huascarn mountain in Per. He charted an improbable course throughout his life, rising from humble origins in the rural Peruvian Andes, then migrating to the capital city of Lima as a teenager, and finally immigrating to Seattle, Washington.

His legacy is defined by his incredible ability to reconcile with a life of cultural, linguistic, and geographic ruptures and his unbreakable resolve to provide a better life for all his children.

He leaves behind three thriving generations whose security, happiness, and privilege are owed to his lifetime of hard-won achievements. He was a towering patriarch, fearless trailblazer, and skilled tango dancer; and more than anything, a deeply loving father figure to many who will be dearly missed.

Ernie is survived by Joann, his loving wife of 44 years, his children, Elsa Welch (Gordon), Carmen Hamilton (Tim), Maritza Turk (John), Cecilia McKinney (Lee), Ernie Jr. (Delia), Wilfredo (Johanna), and Doris Tello (Jose), 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and his sisters, Irene Velsquez, Susan Neill, and Norma Allison, and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his sister Sara Percival.

Funeral Mass will be held

Wednesday Sept. 25 at 10:30 AM at

St. Alphonsus Catholic Church

5816 15th Ave NW Seattle

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernesto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now