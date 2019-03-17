Esta Pertel Hickman



Esta Pertel Hickman died on February 26, 2019 in Everett, Wash. at the age of 91. She was born on September 23, 1927 in Barons, Alberta, Canada to Hans and Juline Pertel, Estonian immigrants and farmers. Of three daughters, Esta was the middle child.



A graduate of the nursing school at Galt Hospital in Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada, Esta worked briefly in Alberta before her pursuing her nursing career in Tillamook, Ore., and Greeley, Colo., where she met Earl Lee Hickman. They were married in 1953 and together had three children. In 1963, Esta settled in Seattle with her family. She worked for Bethlehem Steel and West Seattle General Hospital, eventually retiring from Highline Community Hospital. She lived in West Seattle for more than 40 years and most recently resided in Mill Creek. A sociable, content, and inquisitive person with a lively sense of humor, Esta always enjoyed the company of her family, friends, and neighbors.



Esta is preceded in death by her son Gregory Earl Hickman and her sisters Erna (Pertel) Rodger and Wilma (Pertel) Costello. She is survived and commemorated by her children Paula Julene (Hickman) Yocum and Curt Pertel Hickman; by her grandchildren Bonnie Julene (Yocum) Rough, Amanda Rose (Yocum) Underhill, Luke Thomas Yocum, Danielle Jolene Hickman, and Benjamin Pertel Hickman; and by her great-grandchildren, Josephine Julene Rough, Louisa Jean Rough, Lenora Rose Underhill, and Arthur Thomas Underhill.



Donations in her memory may be made to the



