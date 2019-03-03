Resources More Obituaries for Estelle Enloe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Estelle Enloe

Our beloved Estelle Enloe, born February 6, 1929 in St. Louis Mo., died February 2, 2019 from a heart attack just 4 days shy of her 90th birthday. Estelle moved to Burien with her husband in 1960. In 1971, her marriage ended and she began a new chapter by continuing her education, graduating with a BS in nursing from Seattle PLU while working part time and raising 3 teenage children. Estelle worked at



Harborview hospital in the burn center until retirement in 1997. Estelle thoroughly felt passionate about caring for burn victims; patients and fellow nurses all adored her. Estelle's smile and positive energy would light up any room.



In 1979, Estelle met Byron Richardson, the love of her life and husband of 36 years. Together, they built a beautiful home in Three Tree Point, Burien. Estelle and Byron had many travels throughout Europe, Greece, Mexico, and Hawaii, as well as driving across the states in their Airstream. Early on, before bicycling was even popular, Estelle rounded up her 3 teenagers to ride bikes and camp on Orcas and Lopez Is. Later, she and Byron had numerous bicycle trips, eventually they wrote a book, Bicycling in the Canadian Gulf Islands. Estelle had many hobbies; she canoed class 4 river runs; she had a thirst for history, antiques, especially teddy bears; she always had a sewing project, and she was a great cook.



Estelle raised 2 parrots and they were part of the family for over 30 years until 3 years ago when she could no longer care for them. Thankfully a non-profit, All Parrot Rescue, adopted them and finally Estelle was okay letting them go.



In 2000, Estelle had a kidney transplant that saved her life, however, she dealt with significant health challenges and pain which she took in stride. Estelle was strong, courageous, never complaining, always optimistic, never a quitter, her eyes were happy and full of spark. Estelle's light will forever brightly shine. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, wife, and friend of those lives she touched. Estelle, the glue of our family and our rock, was dearly loved, cherished, and she is sorely missed.



Estelle is survived by her devoted husband Byron A. Richardson; son Brett Enloe; daughter Erin



Enloe, husband Robert Oliger; stepdaughters Ranan Richardson of Greece and Sara Woeck Chulufas of CA.; grandchildren, Ryan, Mathew, and Olympia. Predeceased by son Ted D. Enloe; and sister Sara.



A private service will be held at a later date.



In Estelle's memory, please consider donating to All Parrot Rescue; Sonya and Steve Brewer have our heartfelt thanks.



www.allparrotrescue.com



