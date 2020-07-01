Esther Evelyn Thompson
Esther Evelyn Thompson

Esther E. Thompson, 86, died peacefully surrounded with her loving family on June 19, 2020.

Esther had a great love for her family, photography, the outdoors, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Her love for the northwest was very apparent by the many photographs that had been published locally, along with photos from around the world.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years William J. Thompson, daughters, Barbara Tallman (Robert), Linda Thompson, sons, William Steven

Thompson (Trish), Mark Thompson (Kim), 6 grandchildren Corey, Kyle, Ashley, Jennifer, Emily, Bryce, 8 great grand-children.

*Due to Covid* a private family service will be held July 1, 2020. Friends are invited to the live feed at 2:05pm July 1 at link below.

https://www.facebook.com/events/292961528492093/

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
