Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Sharratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Marie Sharratt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Marie Sharratt Obituary
Esther Sharratt

Esther Marie Sharratt stepped into heaven on 3/20/2020. Born in Michigan in 1924 to Victor and Marion Larson, she became a teacher. In 1945, she married Virgil Sharratt and they settled in Seattle and raised four daughters on a small farm. Esther loved the outdoors, hiking, horses and gardening. As a member of Gatewood Baptist and then Grace Church, she served in many youth and missions ministries. Her faith in Jesus was demonstrated throughout her life.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband Virgil, in 2005. She is survived by her daughters, Mary, Colleen (Ron), Joan (Vern), Shirley (Scott-deceased), as well as four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

We miss her but will be reunited in heaven.

Service to be announced.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -