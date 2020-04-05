|
|
Esther Sharratt
Esther Marie Sharratt stepped into heaven on 3/20/2020. Born in Michigan in 1924 to Victor and Marion Larson, she became a teacher. In 1945, she married Virgil Sharratt and they settled in Seattle and raised four daughters on a small farm. Esther loved the outdoors, hiking, horses and gardening. As a member of Gatewood Baptist and then Grace Church, she served in many youth and missions ministries. Her faith in Jesus was demonstrated throughout her life.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband Virgil, in 2005. She is survived by her daughters, Mary, Colleen (Ron), Joan (Vern), Shirley (Scott-deceased), as well as four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
We miss her but will be reunited in heaven.
Service to be announced.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020