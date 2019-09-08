|
|
Ethel Kathleen
KEMP-Slaughter
She was born March 21, 1919 in Forest, ID. to Percy and Alice Kemp and raised in Prosser, where her family pioneered in 1882. Graduated Prosser High School and Central Washington University. In 1943 she married Hugh Slaughter and two sons were born; James and Michael. Ethel taught elementary school in White Swan, Bellevue and Seattle for 33 years and loved teaching children to read. An avid traveler, bridge and pinochle player and lover of opera and classical music. She was Longtime member of Women's University Club, English Speaking Union, Queen Anne Guild of Children's Hospital, Order of Eastern Star, Benton County Historical Society, Nuckleheads Pinochle Club and Episcopal Church. Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Walter Percy; sister, Amy Elizabeth, husband Hugh; and son, Michael Hugh Kemp-Slaughter.
Ethel is survived by son, James Edward Kemp-Slaughter of Yakima; nephews, nieces and cousins in England, Australia, Cyprus, Canada and USA. At her request no service with interment Lake View and Ezra Kemp Plot, Prosser. Memorial donations to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, Prosser or Seattle Branch of English Speaking Union.
"The Fight is Over, The Battle Won"
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019