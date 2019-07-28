Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Houk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene C. Houk Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene C. Houk Sr. Obituary
In Loving Memory

Eugene C. Houk, Sr.

September 14, 1935 ~ July 14, 2019

Eugene C. Houk, Sr. age 83, went peacefully to be with the Lord and his loving wife Linda on Sunday July 14 2019. His family meant the world to him. Avid fisherman, and proud union worker in Seattle, Everett and Alaska.

A Private service will be held for family, followed by a celebration of life on August 23rd, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Jennings Park Barn, 6915 Amar Road, Marysville, WA. Please wear Seahawk attire, Go Hawks!
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.