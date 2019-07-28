|
|
In Loving Memory
Eugene C. Houk, Sr.
September 14, 1935 ~ July 14, 2019
Eugene C. Houk, Sr. age 83, went peacefully to be with the Lord and his loving wife Linda on Sunday July 14 2019. His family meant the world to him. Avid fisherman, and proud union worker in Seattle, Everett and Alaska.
A Private service will be held for family, followed by a celebration of life on August 23rd, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Jennings Park Barn, 6915 Amar Road, Marysville, WA. Please wear Seahawk attire, Go Hawks!
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019