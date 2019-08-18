Home

Eugene Francs Davis

Eugene Francs Davis Obituary
Eugene Francs Davis

1952 ~ 2019

Gene was a veteran and a welder by trade, also a very talented chainsaw carver specializing in bears. He enjoyed working outdoors at his home.

Gene passed away on July 7, 2019

while hospitalized at St. Anthony's Hospital in Gig Harbor, WA. Survived by his partner in life, Deborah, mother Ethel, sisters Marla, Pam and Terri, son Rich, daughters Jennifer and Tina, also 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

In honoring Genes wishes, no service will take place.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019
