Eugene Francs Davis
1952 ~ 2019
Gene was a veteran and a welder by trade, also a very talented chainsaw carver specializing in bears. He enjoyed working outdoors at his home.
Gene passed away on July 7, 2019
while hospitalized at St. Anthony's Hospital in Gig Harbor, WA. Survived by his partner in life, Deborah, mother Ethel, sisters Marla, Pam and Terri, son Rich, daughters Jennifer and Tina, also 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
In honoring Genes wishes, no service will take place.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019