Rosary
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Luke Church
322 North 175th Street
Shoreline, WA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Luke Church
322 North 175th Street
Shoreline, WA
Eugene Frederick Pinckston


1926 - 2020
Eugene Frederick Pinckston Obituary
Eugene Frederick Pinckston

Gene (Pinky) Pinckston age 93 of Seattle, Washington died on March 1, 2020 after a long battle with Mesothelioma.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Jean Frances Lyons Pinckston; mother and father Ethel and Alfred Pinckston; siblings Marilyn and Mark Horning, Ruth and Roy Debritz and Don and Isabel MacClean and a great granddaughter Bella Kathleen Johnson. He was very loved and will be cherished in our hearts. There is nothing more attractive than a life well lived.

Funeral service will be March 13

at Saint Luke Church 322 North 175th Street Shoreline WA 98133. 10:30 Rosary of Christian Hope; 11:00 Funeral Mass
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
