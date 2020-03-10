|
|
Eugene Frederick Pinckston
Gene (Pinky) Pinckston age 93 of Seattle, Washington died on March 1, 2020 after a long battle with Mesothelioma.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Jean Frances Lyons Pinckston; mother and father Ethel and Alfred Pinckston; siblings Marilyn and Mark Horning, Ruth and Roy Debritz and Don and Isabel MacClean and a great granddaughter Bella Kathleen Johnson. He was very loved and will be cherished in our hearts. There is nothing more attractive than a life well lived.
Funeral service will be March 13
at Saint Luke Church 322 North 175th Street Shoreline WA 98133. 10:30 Rosary of Christian Hope; 11:00 Funeral Mass
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020