Sacred Heart Church
1614 Farrelly St
Enumclaw, WA 98022
Eugene "Beans" Kurfurst

Eugene "Beans" Kurfurst Obituary
Eugene "Beans" Kurfurst

Sept. 26, 1929 ~ Sept. 12, 2018

Born to Stanley and Blanche Kurfurst, Beans was a lifelong resident of Enumclaw. Survived by his wife of 69 years Marjorie (Midge), children Kathy, Steve (Lek), Ken (Sheri), Chris (Liz), and Tina; 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Services will be October 5 at

Sacred Heart Church , Enumclaw;

Rosary at 10:30 a.m.; funeral mass at 11 a.m.; reception to follow in Parish Hall.

Remembrances can be made to https://www.cityfruit.org/donate
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019
