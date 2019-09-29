|
|
Eugene "Beans" Kurfurst
Sept. 26, 1929 ~ Sept. 12, 2018
Born to Stanley and Blanche Kurfurst, Beans was a lifelong resident of Enumclaw. Survived by his wife of 69 years Marjorie (Midge), children Kathy, Steve (Lek), Ken (Sheri), Chris (Liz), and Tina; 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Services will be October 5 at
Sacred Heart Church , Enumclaw;
Rosary at 10:30 a.m.; funeral mass at 11 a.m.; reception to follow in Parish Hall.
Remembrances can be made to https://www.cityfruit.org/donate
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019