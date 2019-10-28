|
|
Eugene Peterson
Everett resident, Gene passed away on October 19, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born July 6, 1931 in Salem, So. Dakota to parents Edward and Dagmar Peterson.
Gene had many interests and hobbies, including gardening, reading, puzzles, his ancestry file, meeting new people, and his dog, Jazzy. Gene was always active and vibrant and enjoyed boating, biking, skiing and woodworking in his younger years. He and his beloved wife Mavis owned Arabian horses and attended many horse shows throughout the pacific northwest. He also loved traveling taking many car tips with the whole family and then after retiring, in in the motorhome with wife Mavis. Gene made a career in sales, working for hardware/houseware wholesalers and also safe retailers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mavis, sister Ilene Wulff and daughter Linda Peterson.
Eugene is survived by sisters Phyllis (John) Palmquist, Norma (Jake) Hofer, Jeanette (Herman) Fink, children Loren Peterson and Lori (Randy) Hiatt, grandchildren Scott Mader, Nolen Peterson, Adam Peterson and Craig Mader and 7 great grandchildren.
There will be a funeral service 11:00 AM Nov. 2, 2019 at Purdy and Walters at Floral Hills.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019