|
|
Eugene (Gene) V. Lagerberg, MD
Born in Tioga, North Dakota, in April of 1928, Gene was the third child of Swedish immigrants -
Erland Lagerberg and Matilda
Jorgenson. Gene was predeceased by his wife Anita, sister Bernice (Taylor), and brother Russell (Rose). Gene lived a full life as a physician, traveler, birder, volunteer, friend, father and dedicated husband. He passed away December 2019.
Gene grew up in the Seattle area and was in the last graduating class of Broadway High School. As far back as he could remember he wanted to be a doctor. He started at the UW, then served in the Korean War. Gene was trained as a field medic but was assigned to a Prisoner of War Hospital. Under a Korean professor there, he developed an understanding and passion for microbiology. After his service, he returned to the UW with new motivation and a new microbiology lab partner, Anita Roberts. Upon graduation, they were married and became inseparable partners in life.
Gene graduated from the UW School of Medicine with a specialty of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He did what he loved, practicing medicine, delivering babies, and building relationships with his patients, doctors and nurses in Seattle for 30 years.
Together Anita and Gene raised five children, settling into the Wedgwood neighborhood of Seattle. Life was full of activities, helping family and friends, time and adventures at their Camano cabin, and always a yearly family vacation.
Ever curious, and interested in learning, retirement was busy and there was never enough time to do everything he wanted to do. Gene used his skills to prepare birds at the Burke Museum, he joined the Puget Sound Stereo Camera Club and shot award winning 3-D photos, joined the local train club and he supported Anita in her work at the Seattle Audubon. Gene and Anita learned to kayak, began to bird watch and incorporated both into their travel vacations.
For Gene, friends and family were always important - the relationships, the experiences and lifelong learning.
Gene is survived by his children (Terry, Chris, Beth, Eric and Brian) and their partners, 14 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
A celebration honoring Gene's life
will be held Sunday, February 9,
2020, 1:00 p.m., at the Center for Urban Horticulture
(3501 NE 41st Street, Seattle).
The family would favor donations in Gene's memory to the Burke Museum, Seattle Audubon or the UW School of Medicine.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 28, 2020