Born May 18, 1927, in Seattle to Forrest Guptill and Lenore Reese Guptill. She met Norm Lyle at Roosevelt High School, they married in 1946, and were together until his death in 2003. Gene and Norm lived all their lives in Seattle until moving to Paradise Bay, WA, in 1993 to live in the "cabin" they built themselves. Gene loved her family, travel, especially cruising, and watching NASCAR(!). Once she discovered quilting (her sense of design and color were amazing), she spent many hours quilting while watching for the cruise ships heading out to Alaska. Mom passed away May 27, 2019, at Jefferson Healthcare, surrounded by family and friends. No services are planned. Remembrances may be made in her name to the Quilts of Valor Foundation, P.O. Box 191, Winterset, IA 50273 (reference "Gene Lyle/Port Ludlow WA Chapter" in the memo line). Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019