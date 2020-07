Eula Mae MarshBorn March 5, 1927; died July 4, 2020 in Seattle, WA.Eula is survived by two sisters, Jean Bishop and Donna O'Halloran; her daughter, Calle; and two sons, Peter and Eugene; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Philip Peter and her husband of 50 years, Richard Marsh.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.To read the full obituary and sign the guestbook, please go to: