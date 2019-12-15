Home

Eva Ann Lauritz

Eva Ann Lauritz Obituary
Eva Ann Lauritz

September 8, 1920-December 7, 2019

Eva passed away peacefully at 99 years of age. Born in Morton Minnesota to George and Alma Hesse. She is survived by her loving husband Erling of 75 years, children Gail (John), Steven (Cessa), Janine (Herb), grandchildren Christopher (Jenn),

Tracey (John), Nicholas (Molly), Laura (Garrett), Jenny (Will), and great grandchildren Miles, Carson, and Eireann.

A memorial service was held

Friday, December 13 at 12:30 P.M.

at The Lutheran Church of the Atonement in Burien, WA,
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019
