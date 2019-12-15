|
|
Eva Ann Lauritz
September 8, 1920-December 7, 2019
Eva passed away peacefully at 99 years of age. Born in Morton Minnesota to George and Alma Hesse. She is survived by her loving husband Erling of 75 years, children Gail (John), Steven (Cessa), Janine (Herb), grandchildren Christopher (Jenn),
Tracey (John), Nicholas (Molly), Laura (Garrett), Jenny (Will), and great grandchildren Miles, Carson, and Eireann.
A memorial service was held
Friday, December 13 at 12:30 P.M.
at The Lutheran Church of the Atonement in Burien, WA,
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019