Eva H. Vonheim
Eva Hildur Gidlund Vonheim, born October 10, 1926 and died March 25, 2019, surrounded by her daughters Linda and Sonja and J. Tills. She was 92 years old. Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great grandmother. She is survived by Shari, Frank and Dan Ward, Linda Vonheim, Jaime, Ken and Jr Larsen, Nina and Bella Caso, Sonja and Gary Condon, and Jorn Ingebrigtsen, all of Seattle. She joins her husband, Ivar Vonheim, who passed in 1996. Extraordinarily talented woman of her time, working full time well into her 80's. Funeral will be at Our Redeemers Church on April 3rd, at 1:00 pm, followed by a burial at Washelli and a reception at the family home. Loved by all who knew her, a caring, creative, loving, giving woman that will be missed by so very many here and in Norway and Sweden.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019