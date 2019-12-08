|
|
Eva Marie Rainforth
1922 ~ 2019
Born August 4, 1922, Eva passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 24, 2019 at Swedish Hospital in Edmonds at the age of 97.
She was born in Hastings, Nebraska and was the third of four children. Growing up in Nebraska in the 1930's, Eva experienced the Great Depression and the "Dust Bowl" first hand. Eva married her high school sweet heart, Richard Hazlington Rainforth on June 18, 1943 in Hastings, just days after Richard's graduation from flight school at Corpus Christi. Their honeymoon was interrupted by orders from Headquarters Marine Corps to immediately report to El Toro Marine Corps Air Station in California for deployment to the South Pacific for combat against the Japanese. Richard made his career in the Marine Corps for 31 years and Eva travelled with him during their various deployments around the United States and Japan. Eva participated in various service wives activities during Richard's military career, and particularly enjoyed arranging flowers.
After Richard's retirement from the military, Richard and Eva moved back to Washington State where Eva began a successful career as a wedding planner at Lake Forest Park Presbyterian Church, where Richard and Eva had been members since 1960. They travelled extensively after Richard's retirement.
Eva is survived by her children; Lee Walsh (Bill) of San Francisco, California, Ken Rainforth (Paz), of Kapaa, Hawaii, and Russ Rainforth of Mukilteo, Washington and her granddaughter, Natalie Walsh of San Francisco, California. Eva's Funeral Service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St, Kent, Washington at 11:15 am on Wednesday, December 11th.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019