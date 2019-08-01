|
Eva R. Ansell
Eva Ansell was born on January 17, 1929, in Munich, Germany, the only child of Ludwig and Annemarie. She passed away July 3, 2019. She is survived by her five children: Steve Ansell (Mary), Jody Ansell (Matthew McKinnon), Carol Grant (Robert), Ellen Ansell (Richard Rogow), Peter Ansell, and 8 grandchildren.
Eva's honesty, her strong moral compass, good taste, meticulous attention to detail and intellectual vigor supported a life replete with friendships, music, art and family. Eva was the best possible partner for her husband, Julian, supporting him in his many achievements.
In 1939, as a ten-year old child, Eva fled with her father from Germany to England to escape the Nazis. She lived with a family in Cambridge while her father went to America. She emigrated to the U.S. in 1941, on the last children's convoy out of England. She vividly remembered the escort battleships successfully engaging with U-boats to protect the children's transport.
Eva was reunited with her parents and spent the rest of her childhood in the Boston area. She met Julian Ansell in 1949 when they both worked at a resort in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. In order to marry, Eva's parents insisted that the couple first finish their college degrees. In 1951, Eva graduated from Boston University with a double major in French and Library Science and married Julian. They moved to Minneapolis, MN for Julian's residency and their first three of five children were born. In 1959 the family moved to Seattle where the next two children completed the family.
Eva was a superb athlete who played field hockey in school, tennis as a young adult and became a skilled and avid mountaineer. Eva often was the only woman in a group of climbers and summited all the major mountains in the Cascades and Olympics, as well as countless peaks in the North Cascades. Eva was known for her boundless energy, frankness, enthusiasm and good humor. She was a loyal friend and confidante of many. She got to the heart of matters quickly, mincing no words. Eva had exquisite taste, which was reflected in her home. She was a lover of the arts and music and instilled the same in her children, making sure all learned to play an instrument. She became an excellent cook and entertained friends regularly.
Eva's fierce determination and zest for life saw her through many adventures in the mountains and in other arenas. She passed this love and enthusiasm on to her children, all of whom enjoy sports and the outdoors, as well as art and music. Eva was an extraordinary woman who excelled in the traditional role of housewife while also pursuing a very untraditional path as a woman climber and mountaineer.
