Evan H. Shu, FAIA

March 4, 1953 ~ January 11, 2020

Evan was the son of Drs. Evan Shu & Ruby Inouye. He attended Franklin High School, Stanford University, & Harvard Graduate School of Design. He worked in several architectural firms in Boston until forming his own, co-founded DataCAD (Boston Users), edited Cheap Tricks Newsletter, and was elected to the prestigious College of Fellows of the American Institute of Architects. He was an active member of Old South Church in Boston, ran the Boston Marathon 8X, played jazz piano, sang gospel music, and enjoyed politics, movies, and technology. His greatest pride and joy were his children. For him, the glass was not half full or half empty but overflowing with champagne.

He is survived by his wife, Annamarie, children, Amanda and Nathaniel, sisters, Geraldine and Karen (Rick Minutoli), and nephew, Nicco. He was

predeceased by children, Melanie and Noah, and his parents.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25th in Boston.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
