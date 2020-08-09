Evan House

Evan E. House Jr.
Evan E. House, Jr., 90, long-time resident of Bellevue and Seattle, passed away peacefully in Carrollton, GA in May following a stroke. A loving and beloved father, grandfather, husband and friend, he lived a remarkable and varied life, one full of curiosity and learning, from studying in a one-room schoolhouse to a long, fulfilling career in aerospace. He effortlessly crossed generations, appreciating, encouraging and celebrating people for who they are.
His life in many ways exemplified the American Dream, demonstrating that talent and dedication can carry a person from modest beginnings on the family farm in Missouri all the way to distant horizons, sending planes into the sky and rockets to the stars. His formative years were spent in Portland, where he met his wife of 47 years, Carol, after serving in the Navy in the Korean War. He balanced supporting a young family while putting himself through school at San Jose State, earning a degree in Chemical Engineering. His career at Lockheed, Rohr and Boeing took him to California, London, Atlanta and Seattle, with highlights including his award-winning contributions to Lockheed's C-5 Galaxy and his final project at Boeing, collaborating on the international Sea Launch program. Evan was always in search of new problems to work, and he retired more than once, only to be drawn back by new challenges. An avid reader, he had an insatiable curiosity and was a lifelong collector of thoughts and sayings, which he would use as his touchstones, whether Emerson, Thoreau, Kahlil Gibran or Gary Larson.
Evan was preceded in death by his wife Carol and his son Lt. Thomas House. He is survived by his sons Jeff and Rick, daughter Kim, two granddaughters and their children as well as Tom's widow, Darleen, and her children. Thoroughly independent, he celebrated his 90th birthday with family and friends last December. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of his life will be planned for 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Seattle Humane Society or Northwest Harvest.
