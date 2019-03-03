Evan Joseph Schrier



Passed February 23, 2019 in Issaquah, WA. He was 54 years old. Left behind are the love of his life, Allyson and sons Ari and Eli, mother Judith (and her partner Paul Wilde), sister Marya, care partner Marites Jones, and a bevy of dear friends.



Evan came to Seattle from Providence, RI in 1988 when he graduated from Brown and joined Microsoft as a software engineer. He was a river rafter, skier, mountain biker, hiker-all activities that drew him to the PNW. Evan was a well-read, intellectually curious person with far flung interests. But the thing he loved most was time with family. He adored his boys; his greatest goal was to be an excellent dad and husband. He was both.



We will see him in the glint of sunshine playing on rushing water, we will hear him in the shoosh of skis carving through fresh snow. We will feel him in the breezes tickling our skin by the alpine lakes where he loved to hike.



Evan was diagnosed in 2012 with frontotemporal dementia. Always a big thinker, it was an enormous struggle for him to lose intellectual acuity. He was the kindest and most generous of men. We are grateful to everyone who kept us in their hearts and thoughts throughout our struggle.



A celebration of life will take place May 18th at Beaver Lake Park from 4:00-7:30pm. Donations can be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org). Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary