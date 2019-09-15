|
|
Evangelist Eva Jo Taylor
I have fought the good fight,
I have finished the race,
I have kept the faith.
Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteous....
Eva Jo went home to be with the Lord on September 4, 2019 at the age of 81. Evangelist Eva Jo Taylor was born September 22, 1937 in the state of Texas to Ms. Myrtle Cline-Pate and Mr. Eulysee Lee. In 1958, she married Elder Eugene Taylor in Chicago, Illinois. God blessed that union with six children. As a dedicated family woman that loved the Lord, she always made sure that her children knew God. Calling on the name of Jesus, she was a loyal, faithful, devoted, mighty prayer warrior. She worked faithfully as a 1st Lady by her husband's side in the vineyard of the Lord for over 30 years. Her generous work has been a blessing to her family, the community and the people of God. She was preceded in death by her husband Elder Eugene Taylor. Evangelist Eva Jo's smile and kind heart will be greatly missed. Along with her adoring children, she leaves to cherish her memory several grandchildren, nephews, nieces, friends and church family.
Funeral service will be held September 16th at 9:00 AM, New Jerusalem Church of God In Christ, 1523 S. 11th St.,
Tacoma. Visitation will start at 8:00 AM. Interment to follow at 1:15 PM at the Tahoma National Cemetery
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 15, 2019