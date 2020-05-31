Evea Lollie



Evea Lollie passed away on Tuesday May 19, 2020 at the age of 94 years old. He died peacefully within his home in Kirkland, Washington with his children by his side. Evea was born on January 24, 1926 in Jena, Louisiana to Rebecca and Frank Lollie.



At the age of 17 he moved to Washington state to work in the Bremerton shipyards during WWII. He would go on to make a life in the Puget Sound area and eventually help his whole family move there from Louisiana. He dreamed of being a businessman at a very young age and started and ran a successful minority owned cleaning business, Well Done Service Co, where he offered opportunity to some who may not have gotten it anywhere else.



Evea was a man of strong faith in God who always put others before himself. He was a good father who always took care of his children and grandchildren. He did the best he could to teach and guide them as a loving grandfather and exemplary father figure to many.



Mr. Lollie is survived by his five daughters Zada Hall, Rita Barrow, Carolyn L. Reynolds, Rebecca Priest, Jennifer Coffey, and his son Evea Lollie II. He also leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and many beloved friends and relatives.



A memorial service will be held at Acacia Memorial Park when large group restrictions are lifted. Further information can be found in their online obituaries when it becomes available.



