Evelyn C. McChesney



1932 ~ 2019



Evelyn McChesney was a passionate advocate for justice, fairness, education, equality, democracy and family traditions.



A firm believer in the power of women to lead change, she attended the University of Washington Law School in the early 70's. After graduating with honors, she embarked on a meaningful legal career at the Office of General Counsel, Department of Health and Human Services. Evelyn spent the next 22 years fighting for the rights of health care recipients, first as Assistant Regional Council and then as Chief Counsel.



In addition to her professional duties, Evelyn was an active community organizer. She and her husband Frank McChesney were leading figures in the creation of the iconic Burke Gilman Trail that continues to bring joy to bikers and joggers across Seattle every day.



Evelyn never lost her lifelong interest in teaching and was invited to teach International Business Law to Chinese law students in Guangzhou, China in 1987.



Evelyn will also be remembered as a wonderful mother, grand-mother and aunt. Her family will carry on her famous Bookstore Party that she held every year for her extended family members encouraging everyone to choose many great new books for the upcoming year. She was a true believer in education and constant learning.



Evelyn is survived by her two children; Wendy Alkire and Rob McChesney and her two grandchildren; Trevor and Madelaine Alkire.



A memorial service celebrating Evelyn's life will be held at the University of Washington's Center for Urban Horticulture Sunday, May 12, from 1 to 3 pm. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary