Evelyn G. Slebodnick
Age 94, of Burien, died February 4,
2020 in Mountlake Terrace where she resided the past nine months. Born October 18, 1925, in Philadelphia, PA; a retired RN having worked 18 years as the night supervisor of Riverton Hospital in south Seattle. Wife of Edward B. Slebodnick (deceased) for 51 years; mother of eight (two sons deceased), grandmother of six, step-grandmother of eight, great-grandmother of four.
A Rosary will be Mon., Feb. 10
at 7:00 followed by a Funeral Mass Tues., Feb. 11, at 11:00 am,
both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 15236 - 21st Ave. SW, Burien, WA. Arrangements by Bonney Watson, SeaTac, WA.
Remembrances in lieu of flowers to Providence Hospice in Everett or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Burien.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020