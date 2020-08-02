Evelyn Janis Anderson Bohrer



June 22, 1921 ~ July 26, 2020



Beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many, Evelyn Janis Anderson Bohrer died on Sunday, July 26, 2020, age 99 years. We thank God for the privilege of knowing her and for the blessings we have received from her.



Evelyn was born on June 22, 1921, at the Swedish Hospital in Seattle to Esther and Nils Anderson, both immigrants from Sweden. The Swedish Tabernacle (later the Mission Covenant Church) in downtown Seattle, was central to her spiritual development and early friendships that have endured over the years. She grew up at the family home on Palatine Place North, attended West Woodland School through the eighth grade, and graduated from Ballard High School in 1939. Home life included care of her younger sisters, and holidays featured Swedish traditions and special food.



Like her mother, Evelyn completed nurses training at Swedish Hospital School of Nursing (the only mother and daughter to graduate from the school). Among her many



hospital assignments, she was frequently requested to assist as surgical nurse. One of her great joys was being joined in nurses training by her life-long friend Doris Carnevali.



All this was in preparation for her service with The Army Nurse Corps during WWII. Lt. Evelyn Anderson was assigned to an Army general hospital at Lufton Camp, in Yeovil, Somerset, England, located adjacent to the British Houndstone Camp and near an RAF airbase (frequently bombed early in the war before Evelyn arrived). It was at this hospital that she met Captain Ned Bohrer, a patient sent from the German front lines. They were married in Seattle, on February 24, 1946, at the Swedish Tabernacle. Together they raised three children in the Ballard and Broadview neighborhoods.



Evelyn continued her nursing career while she raised her family. In 1961 she became the Assistant Director of Nursing Services at the University of Washington Hospital and was the night supervisor there for 25 years. She derived great satisfaction from this nightly work.



Evelyn's life, however, was shaken to the core with the sudden and premature death of her beloved Ned in June, 1978. We take comfort that, after 42 years of separation, they are now together in the presence of the Lord.



Her family has been so very dear to her. Robert and Leslye, Richard and Leigh Anne, Nancy and Tom, and the beloved grandchildren Kim, Joe; great grandchildren Mayson and Kayden; Angie and Amir; Lauren, Eric and great granddaughter Quinn; Alison; Drew; and Chris, are all deeply saddened to say goodbye to their mother and Gram. One sister, Doris Scherer, Jenkintown, PA, remains. Brother Herbert Anderson and sister Connie Fernstrom preceded her in death as have other members of her beloved extended family, including her dear Aunt Judy Rouzie, beloved cousin Betty Jones and long-time friend Asta Axelson.



Evelyn's deep and abiding faith in the Lord Jesus is reflected in the personal Bible presented to her at age 12 by the Swedish Tabernacle at her Confirmation on May 20, 1934. It is heavily marked, and among her noted passages is the following encouragement to the young Timothy from the Apostle Paul as he contemplated his death:



"......the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that Day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:6-8



