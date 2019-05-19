Evelyn Karla Wolf



Evelyn Karla Wolf died in the early hours of March 25, 2019 with her son and husband Jim at her side.



Ev was born to Margarete and Richard Potisch on December 30, 1940 in Berlin Germany. She, her mother, an older brother and sister survived the Allied bombing of Berlin during WWII. With the arrival of the Red Army in 1945 Ev and her mother fled with the German Army Westward, settling in a small village near Lubeck. Her siblings went North to be with relatives. The three children and mother were reunited two years later. In 1952 her father rejoined the family having spent most of the war and after as a Soviet prisoner of war in Siberia.



After completing business school Ev went to work for the US Army in Berlin. In 1967 she immigrated to Canada. Ev and Jim were married in 1967, welcoming their first child, Brent, in 1970, then son Mathias in 1973.



Ev held several jobs in the US before landing at United Airlines. A job she held for almost 25 years. She truly enjoyed the work and the people she worked with.



They loved to travel. She relished the entire process, from planning to execution, packing, waiting in lines, resting exhausted in hotel rooms, but most of all the adventure and discovery of new places. Her favorites? Alsace, Istanbul and most recently the Norwegian Coast.



She enjoyed puttering about in her garden, family gatherings, the Mariners, Seahawks and of course the Huskies.



She is survived by her husband Jim, sons Brent and Mat, daughter-in-law Lindsey and her beautiful granddaughters Isabelle and Parker.



A celebration of her life will be held later this Summer with prospects of better weather.



The family wishes to thank everybody at the Swedish Cancer Institute and Swedish Medical Center for their extraordinary and compassionate care.



We will miss her very, very much. Published in The Seattle Times on May 19, 2019