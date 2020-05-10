|
|
Evelyn L. Kerlee
Evelyn Louise Kerlee passed away April 28, 2020. She was born in Seattle on September 25, 1932 to Martin and Ingeborg Skare. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950 and Seattle Pacific College and the University of Washington with an RN degree in 1955. In August of that year she married Clarence Kerlee and later they had two children.
Her career was spent at the King County Public Health Department and later as the nurse at Shorewood High School.
She grew up attending Denny Park Lutheran Church and later was active at Calvin Presbyterian Church.
She loved her Norwegian heritage, her family and traveling. Along with her husband, Evelyn enjoyed many different types of trips including elder hostels, road trips, river cruises, and ocean cruises, many of which included their children and grandchildren.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, her son, Philip Kerlee and her sister, Betty Croft. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Bovenkamp (Fred), daughter-in-law, Pam Kee, and grandchildren, Casie Burt (Erik), Carly Bovenkamp, Ashley Bovenkamp (Donny Washington), Ryan Bovenkamp (Kailey), Alexandra Kerlee, Amanda Kerlee and 5 great grandchildren.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020