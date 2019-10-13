|
Evelyn Louise Baxter
Was born January 19th, 1918 in Kent, WA and left us to be with the Lord on October 8th surrounded by family. Evelyn was an extraordinary woman who offered a kind word, a helping hand or a thoughtful prayer to anyone she met. She will be missed beyond measure. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Fred. She leaves behind three children-Diane Bowman, Fred Baxter and Tina Zuvela and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Washington Memorial in SeaTac 10/17/2019 at noon. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Westley Homes in Des Moines as a thank you to the caregivers who loved her as we did.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019