Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Louise Baxter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Louise Baxter Obituary
Evelyn Louise Baxter

Was born January 19th, 1918 in Kent, WA and left us to be with the Lord on October 8th surrounded by family. Evelyn was an extraordinary woman who offered a kind word, a helping hand or a thoughtful prayer to anyone she met. She will be missed beyond measure. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Fred. She leaves behind three children-Diane Bowman, Fred Baxter and Tina Zuvela and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Washington Memorial in SeaTac 10/17/2019 at noon. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Employee Appreciation Fund at Westley Homes in Des Moines as a thank you to the caregivers who loved her as we did.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.