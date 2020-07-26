Evelyn Violet Reutimann
Born Evelyn Violet Iff in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 25, 1935 to Paul and Hilda Iff. Evelyn passed away peacefully with family while listening to her favorite Swiss music on July 12, 2020. She was the youngest of three daughters affectionately known as "Evie" when she was growing up. In her youth, she was a gymnast and spent a couple years abroad studying in Germany. When she returned to the US her love for gymnastics continued which is where she met her husband, Robert (Bob) Reutimann, a Swiss gymnast at a tournament in Cleveland, Ohio in 1955. They had a long-distance courtship and were married on July 7, 1959 after a gymnastic meet in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
After reading about the Pacific NW in National Geographic magazine, they decided to
honeymoon in Spokane, Seattle, and Portland. In 1960 after their first child Richard was born, Bob & Evelyn decided to move to Seattle to raise their family where Michael, Ruth and Linda were born. They raised four children moving to various neighborhoods beginning in Lake City and ultimately settling on Mercer Island in 1975 where they lived until 2015. Evelyn was actively involved with her children and grandchildren's school, activities, and sporting events. She was also an active member of the Mercer Island Covenant Church, the Swiss Ski Club at Stevens Pass and the Seattle Swiss Society. Evelyn spent countless weekends beginning in 1965 when the Swiss Ski Club was founded, skiing with her family. She skied into her seventies with her grandchildren
Evelyn and Bob were fortunate to travel the world and their passion for boating allowed them to explore more of their beloved Northwest. Bob was inspired by Evelyn's ability to clip coupons and find great deals resulting in their boat being named the "Coupon Clipper".
During their travels, Evelyn was always prepared with supplies and necessities. One never went hungry with her variety of snacks. She was truly a treasure offering life lessons through humor as she forged through life singing songs and strumming on her autoharp. Her love of playing games such as Scrabble and Qwirkle was passed on through generations with her often winning even against the youngest of grandchildren.
Evelyn was a multitalented gifted woman. Her faith remained steadfast and constant throughout her life. She was a loving devoted wife, wonderful nurturing mother to four, awesome grandmother to seven, loyal sister, aunt and a special friend to all. Evelyn's family always looked forward to the holidays; she would make her special homemade desserts such as nussgipfel and cinnamon rolls or she would divide her favorite See's or Swiss chocolate into equal pieces for all to share. To know and have her in your life was truly a gift.
Evelyn is survived by her four children, Richard Reutimann (wife Pattie ); Mike Reutimann (wife Rebecah); Ruth Moore; Linda Reutimann (husband Mark), seven grandchildren Tyler, Haley (husband Eric), Erika (husband Cody), Brandt, Zach, Tanner and Taylor and her sister Erika.
Due to Covid, the family will have a private graveside service with a future celebration of life when allowed.
The Reutimann family would like to extend our love and gratitude to all of you who provided us with your love & support during these difficult times. Remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice
