|
|
Fabian Sebastian Schweitzer
Fabian S. Schweitzer, age 87, died on August 3, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Our beloved father, grandpa, and great grandpa went to our Lord peacefully in his daughter Marci Perkins' home in Waitsburg surrounded by his family.
Fabian was born September 24, 1932 to Marcus and Armelia Schweitzer, in Hauge, North Dakota. He was the 9th of 13 children. His family moved to Yakima in 1940 where he attended Marquette Catholic High School and was a champion ice skater. Fabian later moved to Seattle in 1949 and worked as a milk man and laundry delivery driver. He then owned and operated 3 dry cleaners in Seattle. His last business venture was DC Equipment Sales and Service, installing commercial equipment around the state of Washington and also maintaining equipment for dry cleaning shops, working well past retirement age.
He was most happy boating through the San Juan Islands, amusing everyone with all its history and attending Jazz festivals or fishing and crabbing with his sister, Dorothy, nephew Tommy, family and friends. He was a magnificent dancer and had been president of a dance club, teaching all his daughters to dance and cook. He worked hard and never turned down anyone if they asked for his helping hand. Fabian had a strong Catholic faith and love for his family. He was a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Burien, Washington.
He leaves behind his brother, Joe Schweitzer, daughters, Jean Schweitzer, Mary Lynn Heinen (Loran), Sandra Olsen (Gordon), Marci Perkins (Lyle), Robyn Schweitzer, 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Michael F. Schweitzer, granddaughter Karla M. Schweitzer, and great-grandson, Raymond T. Jett.
A Funeral Mass will be held on August 24, 2019 at St. Francis of
Assisi Catholic Church in Burien,
WA at 10:00 am proceeded by the Recitation of the Holy
Rosary at 9:30 am. Interment will
follow at Holyrood Catholic
Cemetery in Shoreline, WA.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019