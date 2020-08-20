Fae Ray HaydenFae Ray Hayden was born in December, 1937 to Walter and Grace Van Horn in Binghamton, NY parents of 10 children. She passed away on August 12, 2020 at home after a 5-year battle with lung cancer with her only child William and her two beloved dogs Brutus and Pixie at her side. Survived by her only child William and her last remaining sibling Sandra Van Horn. Fay was a mother, aunt, great-aunt, great-great-aunt, widow of William Hayden and U.S. Army veteran. Fay touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed.A Military Committal Ceremony will be held at a later date at the Tahoma National Cemetery.Friends and family may leave remembrances by visitingThe staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Hayden family.