Faith Enriquez
"Sunny"
In the early morning hours of December 28, 2019, Faith Enriquez passed away peacefully in her sleep from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.
Faith was born on March 7, 1930 in Iowa Falls, Iowa. She had a happy childhood filled with good memories in a small Iowa town. She received her B.A. degree in English from Buena Vista University. In her later life, she received her master's degree in Education from UNLV. In her long teaching career, she thoroughly enjoyed her students at all grade levels. Her last teaching assignment was at Shoreline Community College.
In her retirement Faith continued to have a strong desire to teach in a foreign country. Therefore, she taught in Central America (Guatemala City); in Asia (Taichung, Taiwan) and in the Baltic country of Latvia. She made lifelong friends from teaching in these countries. When she taught in Ragana, Latvia, the country had just gained their independence from communist Russia. Her Latvian students were very enthusiastic to learn the English language. Faith was so impressed that she wrote a book of her experiences with the Latvian people.
Faith enjoyed volunteering in Seattle. She volunteered at the YMCA, Bailey Boushay House, local libraries, voluntary teacher, and received a "Volunteeer of the Year" award from the Northwest Aids Foundation.
Faith enjoyed many leisurely activities such as a good movie, classical music, dinners out, daily crossword puzzles, Mariner baseball games, reading good books, long walks with Roy, summer music concerts at the Ballard Locks and traveling. She looked forward to her semi-annual vacations to the Central Oregon Coast ~ a place she thought was paradise.
Faith was preceded in death by her parents, Laurence and Faith Oleson; her daughter Susan and her sister Elizabeth (Skeeter). She is survived by her devoted husband of 46 years Roy; daughter Mary and her husband Randy, her son Stefan and his wife Chris; her sisters Mary Lou Nussen and Katherine Leffler. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family extends our sincere appreciation to Klein Galland Home Hospice and to the Magnolia Best Care facility for their compassionate care in Faith's final months.
In keeping with her wishes, Faith desired to be cremated without a service or memorial and her ashes scattered in Lake Washington adjacent to her home.
To all who knew Faith, thank you for touching her life. She was loved and will be missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020