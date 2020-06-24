Farrell Bjorkman



Farrell Bjorkman was born in Bovill, Idaho on July 25, 1931. His parents were Axel and Doris Bjorkman. He passed into the presence of his LORD on May 28, 2020 at Covenant Living at the Shores, Mercer Island, Washington. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of nearly 68 years, Gwen Boyer Bjorkman. Also surviving are their three sons Michael, David, and John, their wives Cindy, Annette, and Vicki, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister Gloria Kauttu and her husband Paul A. Kauttu.



Farrell graduated from the University of Portland in 1953 and worked as an engineer at The Boeing Company designing electronic test equipment before retiring in 1990 after 371/2 years of service.



He was by his own admission a sinner saved by the grace of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. His prayer was that all would experience the peace that passes all understanding of knowing Jesus Christ and Him crucified for your sins and the joy of abiding with Him throughout eternity.



