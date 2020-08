Or Copy this URL to Share

Fay Wilson



Born 9/10/1945 ~ Passed away on 7/7/2020 after a stage four lung diagnosis. She is preceded in death by her husband Lester & leaves behind 2 daughters, Donna Zueger & Judy Tibbs. She also had 5 Grandchildren; Brandy, Justin, Jordan, Nicole and Tyler + 3 Great Grandchildren; Landen, Silas and Mayla.



Fay loved to go on cruises & winter in Yuma AZ. At this time because of Covid there will not be a service.



