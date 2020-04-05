Home

Faye Eloise St. John Danielsen

Faye Eloise St. John Danielsen Obituary
Faye Eloise St. John Danielsen

May 1, 1924 ~ March 26, 2020

Reunited in heaven with husband Mark W. and daughter Carol.

Beloved mother of Mark L. (Sue), Gail Harris (Mike), Lorraine Pidgeon, and Glen. Grandmother of Jenny, Melanie, Cheryl, Tim, Karen, and Mark C. Five great-grandchildren. Sister of Stacy St. John (Helen).

Graduate of West Seattle High School and University of Washington. Longtime member of Bethel and Trinity Presbyterian Churches. Memorial gathering will be scheduled later.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020
