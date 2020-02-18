|
Faye Kraft
Faye Kraft passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020 in Seattle. Born in Minneapolis in 1923 to parents Nate and Della Blindman, she had only recently reached her 97th birthday. She was preceded in death by husbands Lew Levy and Joe Kraft, and sisters Geraldine Ryan, Shirley Backman, and Sally Friedman. Faye is survived by children Mike (Margie) Kraft and Wendy Russell; by grandchildren Julie Russell, Josh Russell, and Ben Kraft; and by her many nieces and nephews.
Faye loved entertaining, travel, was a terrific cook, an amateur artist, and doted on her three grandchildren. She enjoyed being a homemaker, did volunteer work at Northwest Hospital and the Seattle Jewish Transcript, and she was for many years an active member of Hadassah and Temple Beth Am. But family took priority over all, whether it was her twenty-five years with husband Joe, her close relationship with her three sisters (her father called them his Four Roses), or the many Thanksgivings and other holiday dinners that she presided over. She leaves behind nearly a century of memories, love and appreciation from all who knew her.
Contributions in her name may be made to Temple Beth Am or City of Hope.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020