Faye Margaret Garneau
Faye Margaret (Nicon) Garneau of Seattle, WA entered Heavens' gates Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home surrounded by loved ones. She will be greatly missed by all those whose lives she touched.
Faye was born March 16, 1934
in Seattle. She attended Garfield High School where she was a proud member of the cheerleading team and was active in the community even at a young age. In 1957, she married the love of her life, Edward. Together they started Garneau Properties which began as a single auto body shop in north Seattle and grew to be a prominent business development company. Faye and Ed used their business success to impact and support countless charities and causes region-wide. They were long time parishioners at Christ the King Church and had a deep love for Catholic education. They started a philanthropic organization, the Garneau-Nicon Family Foundation, granting significant funds to worthy organizations close to their hearts including the Fulcrum Foundation, Christ the King School, St. John School, Northwest Hospital, among many others. In 2013, she funded and was an active participant in the complete renovation and retrofit of Christ the King School.
Faye was active on numerous business and philanthropic boards. She was the founder and executive director of the Aurora Avenue Merchants Association. She was passionate about local and national politics and closely followed the issues she cared about until her final days. She was an active member of Legatus, an organization of Catholic CEOs. She funded the successful charter amendment to elect Seattle City Council members by district rather than at-large. She served on the North Seattle Industrial Association, the Broadview Community Council, and many other city-wide groups and civic organizations. Faye loved her city and tirelessly advocated to make it the best it could be. She and Ed enjoyed adventures in their small plane, visiting friends and loved ones around the world.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Athena Nicon, her brother Peter J. DiMartino, and her beloved husband of 53 years, Edward. She leaves behind her brother Monty Nicon, many nieces and nephews including Leeanna Shaw, Chris Anderson, Dean Anderson, Tylene DeMore, Kathryn Stemm, Deanna Aadland, Judi Nicon, Michael Nicon, Sr. Athena Nicon, Donald DiMartino, Peter DiMartino II, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. She loved her extended family very much and cared for them as if they were her own children and grandchildren. She also leaves behind her closest friends Suzie Burke, Eugene Wasserman, Pam Roats, David Quiring, among many others.
A Rosary Service will be held on
Monday, September 9, 7:00pm, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 10:00am, both at Christ the King Church, 405 N 117th St, Seattle, 98133.
A reception will follow in the
school gym. The Rite of Committal will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 1:30pm at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery,
205 NE 205th, Shoreline.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Faye's name are suggested to support the students at Christ the King Catholic School at the above address or online at school.ckseattle.org.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019