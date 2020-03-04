Home

Felice Runes Obtinario

Felice Runes Obtinario Obituary
Felice Runes Obtinario

Felice passed away February 28, 2020 in Seattle at the age of 92. She was born on August 6, 1927 in Manila, Philippines, the daughter of Walter Plante and Emilia Garcia. Felice graduated from Lingayan High School as Valedictorian of her class and her home province of Pangasinan. She earned a full merit scholarship to Philippine Normal University, which currently operates as the National Center for Teacher Education today. She married Lucas Runes in Seattle, Washington in 1956 and had two daughters. Felice enjoyed a long career teaching 5th grade at Campbell Hill Elementary for 30 years in the Renton School District. While teaching, she earned a Masters Degree in Children's Literature from the University of Washington.

Felice is survived by her children, Desiree and husband Jim Smith, and Deirdre and husband Vadim Bondarev and two beloved granddaughters, Isabella and Natalia Bondarev. She is preceded in death by her husband Lucas Runes and her husband of 28 years, Pete Obtinario.

A Rosary Service will be held at Bonney-Watson, Sea-Tac at 7pm on Thursday, March 5 and a Funeral Mass will be held at

St Paul's Catholic Church, Seattle at 10am Friday, March 6.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
