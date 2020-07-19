Felicia Ann Carstens



It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of my daughter, Felicia Ann Carstens, born September 23rd 1963, Seattle General Hospital. Passed from this life April 29th 2020, age 56, Indpls, Indiana. She was raised in Magnolia attending Briarcliff grade school, Catherine Blaine Jr. High and graduating from Queen Anne High School, class of 1981. She attended the Seattle Art Institute, her interests were graphic arts and animation cartooning. She spent time and talent drawing caricatures of her class mates on their lockers with black permanent felt tip markers! (Much to the dismay of the school janitor). Felicia was very involved with the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Queen Anne Assembly, Seattle and earned its highest honor, the Grand Cross of Color for Service. Felicia lived life on her own terms. "The one most often seen in the halls during class time", her own words. She was preceded in death by her sister Melissa Lynn Carstens and is survived by her mother, Dorothy Carstens-Morris and father Arlie Lewis Carstens and his son A. J. Carstens. She also leaves behind with deep sadness her loving partner of 20 years, Yvonne Bollinger, Indiana. Where are you going Felicia? You're always going somewhere . . . .



