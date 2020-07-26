Felicia Maria LaValla
Felicia Maria Leticia Caponegro LaValla, age 96, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on July 13, 2020 at Madison House, Kirkland, Washington. She was born January 5, 1924 in New York City (in Manhattan's Little Italy) to Maria and Rocco Caponegro.
She married Dominic Charles LaValla on September 13, 1947, who preceded her in death in 1994. Felicia, more than anything else, was a loving and caring wife and mother. She nurtured and skillfully guided each of her four children to reach their full potential. She was a memorable storyteller, fantastic cook, homemaker, and world traveler (introducing her granddaughters to Italy when she was in her 80's).
She was a devout Catholic who prayed daily and said many Rosaries for family and friends. She is survived by her four children and their spouses Dominic and Martha, Paul and Yoko, Anne and Timothy Curran, and Jennifer and Gary Schroder; grandchildren, Reilly Curran, Emma Curran Harding (Rob), Vincent Schroder (Jolene), Lance Schroder (Carli), and Ryusuke LaValla; great-grandchildren, Josephine and Mille-Mae Harding; and her many nephews, nieces and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a remembrance offering may be made to her favorite charities; EWTN (ewtn.com
) and/or Evergreen Hospice (evergreenhealth.com/hospice-care
). To read full obituary go to www.bartonfuneral.com