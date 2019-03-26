Resources More Obituaries for Felix Sanchez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Felix Rito "Felis" Sanchez

March 10, 1943 ~ March 20, 2019



ARTIST- that's who Felis was.



It took talent, intelligence, courage, passion, perseverance, lots of hard work and belief in himself to overcome many obstacles to pursue his art. He met all challenges head on. Many difficulties he turned into opportunities. He was a thinker, a problem solver, and a doer with a lot of drive and stamina. Felis graduated first in his class from the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts, and also studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and at Universidad de las Americas in Mexico City. Felis was a Vietnam Veteran. After his tour of combat duty in 1966, he was selected to be on the six member First Combat Art Team. His paintings are preserved in the Army Art Collection in Washington, DC. Felis worked at The Seattle Times for nearly 30 years in the Art Services Department as a graphic designer. He continuously pursued his fine art - always drawing and painting, usually outdoors. He entered competitions, sold with galleries, put on his own shows, and published two calendars of his Green Lake art. Although capable of realism, he preferred exploration, experimentation, and surprise - resulting in work that feels spontaneous, alive and not over-worked. Felis: "You don't paint to get something, you paint to feel something." Some work can be viewed at felixsanchezart.com.



Besides his art, Felis will be remembered for having original ideas and the ability to articulate abstract thoughts, for a poetic way with words, for humor, warmth and caring. He was excellent at sports, cooking, dancing. He always had a book or sketch pad with him, and would often be wearing a beret or Panama hat.



Felis was full of love for his family. He is deeply loved and missed by his wife Jessica, sons Ignacio and Xavier, granddaughter Okalani, and sister-in-law Paula Hart. Oldest of nine from Fort Madison, Iowa, he is survived by his 95 year old mother Eustolia, brothers Ricardo, Lorenzo, Rey, Arturo, Andy, Bobby, Joey, sister Belia, extraordinary nephews & nieces, wonderful uncles, aunts and cousins. His large and close family, along with good friends, gave him tons of love and support through years of enduring the effects of Parkinson's. His condition was attributed to exposure to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam. He received great care from the VA and the Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard, WA.



On March 28, colorful handprints will be painted on his casket by family and friends. He will receive military honors at the graveside ceremony at beautiful Mt. Pleasant Cemetery on Queen Anne Hill, Seattle, where he will rest with the Hart Family. Reception to follow at the adjacent Butterworth Funeral Home. Felis wanted people to notice the beauty around them:



"LOOK at this, because it is so easy to pass it by."



