Ferdinand (Fred) Nicolai Findahl
Mr. Ferdinand (Fred) Nicolai Findahl died peacefully in his home on September 21st, 2019 in Federal Way, Washington at the age of 88.
Fred is survived by his partner Dolly, daughter Sunni, and granddaughters Vanessa and Gabrielle. He is proceeded in death by his wife Etta and grandson Christian.
Fred was born on October 11, 1930 in Larvik, Norway to Ferdinand and Marie Findahl. He married Etta Grey Brown in 1970 and remained married until her death in 1995. After her passing he joined with Dolly and have shared a loving life over the past 22 years. After moving to Canada in 1954 he worked various jobs in the shipping industry, he then moved to the United States in 1957 and continued working as a Bosun for Sealand Shipping Company while beginning several businesses as an entrepreneur including a successful restaurant at Snoqualmie Pass. For the past 30 years he has been active as an investor in real estate. Fred has been a Master Mason for more than 50 years and he is the father of one child, Sunni, who was encouraged by her father to pursue education and independence.
A funeral is scheduled for Friday October 4th at 10AM at Marlatt Funeral Home in Kent, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Fred's life.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 4, 2019