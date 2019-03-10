Ferne Louise (Bohle) Supler



Born August 4, 1920 in Pierson, Iowa to William and Ida Bohle, their only child. She died of natural causes on March 3, 2019 in Shoreline, Washington. She lived on a farm in Iowa until she headed to Hollywood, California to take a job at a college as a secretary. While she was volunteering at the USO there, she met Brice Gilmore Supler from Tridelphia, West Virginia. They were married on October 28, 1945. After living several places they settled in Seattle, Washington in October, 1955. Ferne was active in Girl Scouts serving as a troop leader, trainer and cook for special events at camps. She was an active blood donor and volunteered at Puget Sound Blood Bank. She was active in Highline Christian Church and in later years, Mountlake Terrace Christian Church. She was also active in the Checkerboard Squares dance club, Evergreen Rose Society and activities at Crista Senior Living Community where she spent the last 19 years of her llife. She was preceded in death by her husband Brice and her parents. She is survived by her 3 children, Colleen Abrams, Diana Supler-Varner (Michael), and Jan Supler (Laura); 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



Services will at a later date. Memorials may be made to Mountlake Terrace Christian Church or to the Good Samaritan Fund at Crista Senior Living in Shoreline.



Please share memories



with the family at



www.becksfunerahome.com Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary